Feds: Holyoke man illegally possesed machine guns, unregistered guns

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Holyoke man is in custody after an investigation by local and federal law enforcement.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that 56-year-old Daniel Augusto has been indicted on charges including one count of unlawful possession of machine guns, six counts of unlawful possession of unregistered firearms, and one count of making false statements to federal agents.

Prosecutors allege that in late February, Augusto had unlawful possession of several unregistered guns, silencers, and magazines. He also reportedly had over 40 conversion devices and forced reset triggers, which are deemed machine guns under federal law.

It’s alleged that Augusto had in his possession:

One PTR Industries, Inc. model PTR 9, 9x19mm caliber firearm with one magazine and an altered HK MP5-type machinegun trigger housing installed

38 “switch-type” Glock machinegun conversion devices bearing a counterfeit Glock logo

Three Rare Breed FRT-15 forced reset triggers designed to allow drop-in installation into AR-15 type firearms, with no serial number

One Tommy Triggers FRT-15-3MD forced reset trigger designed to allow drop-in installation into AR-15-type firearms, with no serial number

One Imperial Arms Co. model EFFEN 90, 5.7x28mm caliber firearm with one magazine

One PTR Industries, Inc. model PTR 9, 9x19mm caliber firearm with a collapsible shoulder stock, thread protector, electronic sight, and forward grip, and with one magazine

One Sig Sauer, model MPX, 9x19mm caliber firearm with an electronic sight, a forward grip, and a Maxim Defense collapsible shoulder stock, and with one magazine

One Intratec, model Tec-9, 9x19mm caliber firearm with a secondary forward grip and a synthetic sling

Two black firearms silencers with no markings

Prosecutors also allege that Augusto falsely said that all of the guns at his home belonged to his son and his girlfriend and that he never asked them to purchase guns.

U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins said in statement:

“Guns are deadly weapons. There are strict requirements regarding licensing for and registering of firearms. We believe Mr. Augusto not only unlawfully possessed numerous unregistered firearms, but also possessed a stockpile of machine guns and conversion devices that have the capability to rapidly cause death and destruction.”

The investigation was conducted by the ATF and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, with assistance from the FBI and Holyoke Police.

Augusto was arrested on Friday and is expected to appear in federal court in Springfield this afternoon.

