Heat Advisories continue through the weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Rinse and repeat! Another hot day across western Mass with highs returning to the lower and middle 90s. Dew points have lingered around 70 today, so the heat index did hit upper 90s for several hours. However, a few isolated downpours and a thunderstorm or two did pop up this afternoon and for those that saw rain, temperatures did drop a bit, but humidity got even more intense. Our weekend will feature the same conditions and First Alert Weather Days have been issued for Saturday, Sunday and Monday!

Temperatures tonight return to around 70 with scattered clouds and patchy fog. Saturday warms quickly with a mix of clouds and sun and high temps get back to the 80s to around 90. Isolated showers and a few thunderstorms pop up again in the afternoon, then fizzle out by the evening. Severe storms are not expected, but downpours are likely in anything that pops up.

Hazy, hot and humid with isolated pop-up showers and storms are expected daily through Monday. Partly cloudy skies with highs hitting low 90s both Sunday and Monday will bring the heat index to around 100, as humidity is expected to stay oppressive. Heat Advisories are likely to last through Monday and possibly Tuesday.

Our next cold front will approach southern New England Tuesday, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms. The front may not come through until Wednesday, so humidity remains very high and rain chances continue. However, the heat should break by Wednesday. Humidity breaks behind the front starting Thursday. The end of next week actually looks dry and seasonable.

