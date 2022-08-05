Police pursue suspected Palmer dirt bike thieves

PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There was a frightening situation for a Palmer couple early Friday morning after their four dirt bikes were stolen from outside their home around 3 a.m.

“Walked back through the kitchen and heard one of the dirt bikes being started on the other side of the house and taking off, so I woke my husband up,” the couple said.

A couple in Palmer, who did not want their faces shown on-camera, told Western Mass News what they heard and saw outside their home early Friday morning when all four of their dirt bikes were gone.

“I asked her to get the keys to the car. She heard the direction they went, so I jumped into the car and went down that direction,” the couple added.

The husband and wife told us not only were their dirt bikes stolen, but also one of the people that stole the dirt bikes rode on the bike and hit their car.

“He came out of a side yard. As I pulled up to where the car was, that is where it was sitting with its market lights on, and he just came out of nowhere and hit the front end of the car and then he jumped off the dirt bike and started running,” the couple noted.

From there, the husband called 911.

Palmer Police told Western Mass News in a statement, in part:

“Officers observed the involved vehicle feeling in what would be later be determined to be a stolen motor vehicle. Officers attempted to stop the involved vehicle without success.”

The suspects eventually ended up in Wilbraham and the vehicle came to a stop with the assistance of Wilbraham Police and Mass. State Police. Three juveniles were arrested and charged with several offenses.

Three of the dirt bikes were recovered after the suspects left Palmer. The fourth one was found in a neighbor’s yard.

