Search continues for Springfield man wanted in connection to Vermont murder

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A Springfield man is wanted in connection with a murder in Vermont. Police said he is on the run and is believed to be back in our area.

28-year-old Raul Cardona of Springfield is believed to be armed and dangerous and this isn’t his first run-in with the law.

Police in Vermont said a Springfield man is on the run after a shooting in Bennington Vermont, and they believe he is armed and dangerous.

“There are lots of upset and angry people in Bennington about this,” said Bennington Police Chief Paul Doucette.

Doucette said it happened around 9:00 Wednesday morning. Police were called to reports of shots fired inside an apartment building. that’s where they found 38-year-old Patrick Mullinnex dead.

Police believe the shooter to be 28-year-old Raul Cardona of Springfield, someone who’s been on their radar.

“Mr. Cardona is someone that we have been investigating for the suspected sale and distribution of illicit narcotics in our area and he is someone that is known to us as being a dangerous individual,” said Doucette.

Bennington Police believe Cardona may have fled back to Massachusetts. We asked Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood about this incident and she told Western Mass News that her department is aware of the situation.

“It’s an ongoing investigation. we’re working with Vermont, we’re working with State Police, and we have units and we continually work on murder cases,” said Clapprood.

She said Cardona does have a criminal history in Springfield. It was learned just last month that he was arrested by Enfield Police for having a loaded pistol, heroin, and fentanyl and nearly $2,5000. He posted bond and was released.

“That’s why these repeat violent criminal offenders need to be held and need to be locked up so they’re kept not only off the streets and neighborhoods of Springfield but as you said, the surrounding areas of New England,” Clapprood said.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno didn’t know about this specific incident but he and Clapprood are continuing to fight for the courts to stop what they’re calling “the revolving door”.

“I think there’s about two or three percent of the population that commit 85 to 90 percent of serious crimes. It’s crazy. You know, somewhere along the line, they started letting out people from jail and not holding people and not sentencing people, and they’re treating the criminals like victims and the victims like criminals because these people will re-offend,” Claprood said.

If found in Springfield, Clapprood said Cardona would be brought to court in Springfield before being extradited back to Vermont.

