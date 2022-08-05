Six Flags New England to hold ‘Scare Fair’ for Fright Fest positions

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Are you or someone you know looking to get paid to scare people? Six Flags New England’s ‘Scare Fair’ hiring event for Fright Fest starts Saturday.

“Fright Fest is good…They have a lot of stuff there. It’s probably one of the nicer Halloween attractions,” said Jeffrey Erwin of Chicopee.

“I do love Six Flags though…Six Flags is great. I recommend to all the people who can’t find a job and stuff,” added Mari from Chicopee.

On Saturday, Six Flags New England will be interviewing for jobs to fill out their scare team for Fright Fest this Halloween season.

“It’s usually one of our biggest hiring events of the year. It’s running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and we are looking to fill something like 200-something positions,” said Fahad Rahmat, head of entertainment at Six Flags New England.

Rahmat told Western Mass News more about what they’re looking for.

“Looking for all kinds of stuff. We are looking for ghouls. We are looking for makeup artists, dancers, and if being scary is not your thing, we are also looking for other parts of the park,” Rahmat explained.

As for ages, Rahmat added, “You just have to be 16 and older. We have men and women who go up to age like 65, 70 who just love scaring and they keep coming back.”

To audition for the role, Rahmat noted, “So if you are coming in to dance, you will have a dance call. If you are looking to be a monster, you do your interview and then you do a zombie walk.”

What is a zombie walk? Rahmat said, “We have you line up at the end of the room and you get two tries to walk down the hallway to be scary and be big.”

As for pay, Rahmat said, “I know pay starts at $14.25, but depending on the role, it can go up from there.”

Fright Fest will run Saturdays and Sunday and select days from September 23 through October 30.

“I think we are ready for people who are willing to bring joy and bring fear at the same time,” Rahmat added.

