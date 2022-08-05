Town by Town: August 8

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!

In Monson, a flag raising was held for purple heart recipients at noon Thursday. The purple heart flag will fly at Memorial Hall until Monday, August 8, in honor of military members who died, were wounded or sacrificed themselves in combat for the pride and dignity of the United States of America. The purple heart has been given out since April 5, 1917.

In Springfield, where the American Red Cross teamed up with city leaders, for a special blood donation event. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno called the event personal and said his late mother went through many blood transfusions.

Mayor Sarno was joined at the event at the Red Cross facility on Brookdale Drive by Chicopee Mayor John Vieau and Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia.

In Holyoke, where the Holyoke Health Center held a building dedication. The organization dedicated its Maple Street location to former CEO Jay Breines, who retired after 28 years of service to the health center.

During the ceremony, a plaque was unveiled at the main entrance, dedicated to leadership towards the staff, patients and community while at the health center. He started with the organization in 1994.

