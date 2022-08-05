Two taken to hospital after rollover crash on Sumner Ave. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Springfield early Friday morning.

According to Springfield fire officials, the Sumner Ave. crash was first reported around 12:30 a.m.

In a photo posted to the department’s social media pages, you could see one vehicle on its roof in a traffic island.

Officials say two cars were involved in the crash.

No word yet on the seriousness of injuries.

