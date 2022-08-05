Two taken to hospital after rollover crash on Sumner Ave. in Springfield
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Springfield early Friday morning.
According to Springfield fire officials, the Sumner Ave. crash was first reported around 12:30 a.m.
In a photo posted to the department’s social media pages, you could see one vehicle on its roof in a traffic island.
Officials say two cars were involved in the crash.
No word yet on the seriousness of injuries.
Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.