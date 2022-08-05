V.A. Medical Center employee facing child pornography charges

(WGGB/WSHM) – An employee of the V.A. Medical Center in Leeds has been arrested on child pornography charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that 51-year-old Kevin Divoll of Royalston is facing one count of possession of child pornography.

Prosecutors allege that a device was distributing child pornography through peer-to-peer communications and investigators determined that the device was using the public Wifi at the V.A. Medical Center in Leeds.

Divoll reportedly owned and used the device, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and during a search of his home, investigators found a laptop, external hard drive, and cell phone containing child pornography, including images of toddler-aged children.

Divoll was arrested on Thursday and following an appearance in federal court, he is being held pending a detention hearing scheduled for next week.

