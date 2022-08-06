Crews respond to early morning accident on Route 5 in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Holyoke responded to a car accident on Route 5 in the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to Holyoke Police, they received the call that there had been a car accident on Route 5 in the area of the dinosaur footprints just before 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police said that the located two vehicles with front end damage on scene. One vehicle had also been rolled onto its roof.

Crews utilized the Jaws of Life to remove one occupant from their vehicle.

Three people were taken to the hospital via ambulance to be treated for their injuries. There were no fatalities.

There has been no cause given at this time.

The Holyoke Police Department and Massachusetts State Police are investigating,

