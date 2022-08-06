Extreme heat leaves restaurants with vacant outdoor seating

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -With the week’s warm temperatures, many restaurant goers opt to sit inside in the cool AC and out of the sun.

Max’s Tavern in Springfield had several tables to choose from outside Friday night, but with these mid to upper 90 temps this week, most remained empty.

“They would probably pass out if they were outside today or yesterday,” said John Thomas, owner of Max’s Tavern in Springfield.

With temperatures hitting close to 100 this week, restaurants like Max’s Tavern are seeing more customers looking to get a seat out of the heat.

“Tavern’s been busy, the bar’s been busy, so it’s definitely switched from outside to inside for the last 4 days I would say,” explained Thomas.

Thomas said that many people chose to dine inside, and they’re ready to accommodate the demand.

“We kind of spread the dining room out so there’s no real waits for tables,” he said.

While many of the outdoor dining tables sat empty when our crews stopped by Friday, there were still a few customers braving the outdoors.

“I mean, I’ve had a couple of tables out there this afternoon. The brave souls that sit outside in the 90-degree heat,” he said.

Thomas said they’re making sure everyone stays safe in this weather.

“Trying to stay hydrated as much as possible, and keeping my staff and all the guests as well and in the kitchen, it’s hot as well, so those guys need a little bit of extra water,” said Thomas.

