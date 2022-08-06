Getting Answers: Local Walgreens pharmacies temporarily closing

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -People are having issues with their local Walgreens’ pharmacies temporarily closing.

A Walgreens in Easthampton had temporarily closed its pharmacy. Western Mass News learned that residents in other towns, and states, are experiencing the same issues.

Earlier this week, multiple viewers reached out to Western Mass News, concerned over several Walgreens pharmacies being temporarily closed. Walgreens told us that this was because of the ongoing labor shortage due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They sent us a statement that reads in part quote:

“As a result, there are some instances in which we’ve had to adjust or reduce pharmacy operating hours, as we work to balance staffing and resources to meet the needs of our customers and patients.”

However, people like Joseph Lubold are still dealing with these issues, It started with his Walgreens in Holyoke. Then he tried going to another in Chicopee.

“They said no sorry that one is closed on an emergency basis. I said emergency basis? what’s going on here,” said Joseph Lubold of Holyoke.

Lubold hasn’t been able to get his breathing treatments for his asthma because of these issues and he said that’s made these extreme heat days almost unbearable.

“Real nice hot day, I need them and I don’t have them. They aren’t transparent with the customers,” said Lubold.

We also learned from our sister station in Vermont that Walgreens customers there are experiencing the same issues.

In fact, the state of Vermont is filing charges against Walgreens, asking for their licenses to be revoked or suspended, or for other disciplinary measures to be taken.

This is due to complaints that Walgreens’ pharmacies would close unexpectedly due to staffing and other reasons. We reached out to the office of the Attorney General here in the Baystate and they say they do not have any formal complaints against Walgreens at this time.

We reached out to Walgreens and they told us the Chicopee location is operating as normal, and that the Holyoke store in question only closes a few times during the weekend, but is currently open. They did not provide comment on the Vermont state lawsuit.

