Springfield leaders: dirt bikes causing less common this summer compared to past years

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -As we move through the summer months, it appears illegal dirt bikers causing commotion on the roads isn’t as big of an issue as in recent years. We wanted to know why.

“Riders are starting to get the message that Springfield is not a place where you want to ride illegally because you will get caught,” said State Representative Orlando Ramos.

Ramos weighed in on how it has been a much quieter summer than previous years when it comes to illegal dirt bikes. During his time as a Springfield city councilor, he pushed to get them out of the city.

“There are only two outcomes that are certain. One you’re either going to hurt yourself or kill yourself. and two you will get caught. Your vehicle will get confiscated. There will be fines associated with it. And you will go to jail,” Ramos said.

One of the city ordinances Ramos worked on, focused on gas stations. Now in Springfield and neighboring Chicopee, illegal dirt bikers are not allowed to fill up at the pumps. And gas stations that sell them gas, could be fined.

“That’s made it more difficult for riders to refuel. So I’m sure that’s having an impact on the number of bikes that are out there,” Ramos said.

Representative Ramos said the key to keeping illegal dirt bikes out of the city, is it has to be a regional effort. It can’t just be a one-town or city effort.

“The bottom line is that it has to be a regional approach. One community can’t do it alone. It doesn’t make sense for Springfield to ban the sale of gasoline. But then they can go one community over and get gasoline,” Ramos said.

One thing Ramos is working on at the state level is the home rule petition. It will give the city of Springfield the authority to destroy the bikes once they are confiscated. Right now they’re required to put them back out to auction.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.