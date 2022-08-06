Westfield Starfires make first playoff appearance

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Westfield Starfires made their first playoff appearance Friday night.

The team went up against the Pittsfield Suns. Western Mass News spoke to the sales coordinator for the team, Ben Arnold, who said it feels good to make it to this point.

“It’s been awesome. We have our summer camp here this week--and they’ve been asking everyday if we’re going to make it, what the clenching number means if we need one more win two more wins now that were on the brink,” he said.

The next game for the Starfires at Bullens Field is Tuesday night at 6:30.

