Multiple crews respond to fire at Lashway Lumber in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews from multiple western Mass. towns responded to a massive structure fire at Lashway Lumber on Main Street in Williamsburg Sunday morning.

Williamsburg Police said that they received the report around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

Upon arrival, crews found the building engulfed in flames.

Massachusetts State Police dispatch called in additional crews from Northampton, Goshen, Chesterfield, Conway, and Westhampton to assist.

Firefighters remained on scene throughout the morning and into the afternoon to extinguish the blaze.

Fortunately, there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, however, police said that they do not believe it was intentionally set.

