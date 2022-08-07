Multiple crews respond to fire at Lashway Lumber in Williamsburg

Williamsburg lumber mill fire 080722
Williamsburg lumber mill fire 080722(Williamsburg Police and Fire Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews from multiple western Mass. towns responded to a massive structure fire at Lashway Lumber on Main Street in Williamsburg Sunday morning.

Williamsburg Police said that they received the report around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

Upon arrival, crews found the building engulfed in flames.

Massachusetts State Police dispatch called in additional crews from Northampton, Goshen, Chesterfield, Conway, and Westhampton to assist.

Firefighters remained on scene throughout the morning and into the afternoon to extinguish the blaze.

Fortunately, there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, however, police said that they do not believe it was intentionally set.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

This week, we're getting answers from the new president of the Springfield Regional Chamber,...
Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Aug. 7
Image depicting traffic cones
Road closed after pole and wires come down on Route 20 in Becket
Westfield's Big Day and Night Out brings officers and residents together
Westfield’s Big Day and Night Out brings officers and residents together
Springfield Hockey Day celebration beings athletes and fans together
Springfield Hockey Day celebration beings athletes and fans together