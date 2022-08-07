Ribbon cutting held for lending library in East Longmeadow

Ribbon cutting held for lending library in East Longmeadow
By Olivia Hickey and Addie Patterson
Aug. 6, 2022
EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Little Free Libraries continue to grow across the country.

Saturday, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in East Longmeadow, in honor of the town’s brand-new little free library.

“They really encourage reading and encourage the community to take part in reading,” Stan Prager, library donor said.

Residents can go pick up a free book to read or drop off an old one. The new Little Free Library is located in front of the historic 19th-century schoolhouse.

