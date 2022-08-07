Ribbon cutting held for lending library in East Longmeadow
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Little Free Libraries continue to grow across the country.
Saturday, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in East Longmeadow, in honor of the town’s brand-new little free library.
“They really encourage reading and encourage the community to take part in reading,” Stan Prager, library donor said.
Residents can go pick up a free book to read or drop off an old one. The new Little Free Library is located in front of the historic 19th-century schoolhouse.
