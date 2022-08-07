Ribbon cutting held for lending library in East Longmeadow

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Little Free Libraries continue to grow across the country.

Saturday, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in East Longmeadow, in honor of the town’s brand-new little free library.

“They really encourage reading and encourage the community to take part in reading,” Stan Prager, library donor said.

Residents can go pick up a free book to read or drop off an old one. The new Little Free Library is located in front of the historic 19th-century schoolhouse.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.