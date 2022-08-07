Road closed after pole and wires come down on Route 20 in Becket

BECKET, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Becket were called to Route 20 Sunday morning to work on a fallen electrical pole and wires.

According to Becket Police, the pole and wires had come down in the area of Wade Inn Road on Route 20.

There has been no word on how the pole came down.

Police said that Eversource is on scene, working to fix the issue.

The road is closed down at this time.

Police ask that drivers seek alternative routes until crews complete their work.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.