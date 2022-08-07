Springfield Hockey Day celebration beings athletes and fans together

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Saturday was a perfect day to escape the heat and think of an ice-cold hockey rink. Local hockey fans did just that at the Big E fairgrounds.

The tenth annual Hockey Day in Springfield celebration took place after a one-year hiatus.

The event honors and celebrates all things Springfield hockey.

Dozens of former Springfield hockey players were in attendance, including Dan McCarthy, who played for the Springfield Indians in the 1980s.

“Most of them, they really didn’t get the shot they deserve to play in the NHL, and you know playing in here in Springfield great hockey tradition, great city, great people, great fans, as you can see and it’s fantastic just meeting them and hearing their playing day story,” Dan McCarthy said.

