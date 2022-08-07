Westfield’s Big Day and Night Out brings officers and residents together

WESTFIELD Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Westfield’s Big Day and National Night Out wrapped up at 9:00 Saturday evening, bringing locals together for a celebration of safety and unity.

Westfield on Weekends, Inc. and the Westfield Police Department teamed up for a day of fun for the community, celebrating the city as well as allowing people and the police officers that serve the city, to build relationships.

In the field behind the Boys and Girls Club in Westfield Saturday, the Westfield community came together for a day filled with live music, local vendors, food.

“This community has been great to us and we are very appreciative, so any chance that we get to give back that just makes us feel good,” said Tara Satkowski, owner of Wickedly Wild Waffles.

And the hance to get to know those that serve the community.

“The challenge of these challenging times is getting people together to appreciate our similarities and our differences and how do you build a community except with community events they get people talking and enjoying one another and seeing that we are all here together for a good cause,” said Bob Plasse, president of Westfield on Weekends.

Westfield on Weekends, or WOW, joined forces with the Westfield Police Department for the day-long event, incorporating the National Night Out campaign, to connect officers with residents and build relationships at the event.

Western Mass News caught up with Plasse, who shared with Western Mass News that he couldn’t think of a better partner to put on the celebration.

“We have worked collaboratively for almost 20 years with the police department...The police in our town are well-loved and appreciated for what they do, and how they participate in our community so it’s great to honor them,” he explained.

Events included a drone display, police cars, and a cooling station to give attendees a chance to beat the summer heat.

Sgt. Juanita Mejias of the Westfield Police Department shared with Western Mass News that doing events like these and showing residents what they do and the tools they use are keys in building trust-filled relationships with those they serve.

“If the community doesn’t feel that they can reach out and speak with us, about anything just a regular question, they surely are not going to feel comfortable enough reach out and speak to us comfortable to reach out and speak to us when they need us,” said Mejias.

And they hope to continue to serve for, and work with the city of Westfield.

“This is what first responders are here for we’re here for our community and we hope to continue to build that core with them just so they know that we’re here for them,” said Mejias.

Now that Westfield’s Big Day National Night out has come and gone, organizers said they are looking to the next big event: Pumpkin Fest on October 15.

