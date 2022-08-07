The Zoo at Forest Park hosts Brew at the Zoo event

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Lions and Tigers and Beers, oh my! Brew At The Zoo returned to Forest Park Saturday afternoon.

The 21+ event featured beer samples from local craft breweries, food trucks, live music, games and lots of adorable animals.

“A lot of people come here with young children and families, this is an opportunity for the 21+ crowd to really come in and see what we do inside our walls and to see the work that’s going on here everyday,” said Sarah Tsitso executive director of Zoo a Forest Park.

The Zoo was closed to the public today because of the event. The festivities wrapped up at 5:00 Saturday evening.

