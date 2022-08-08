Boston Bruins re-sign Bergeron for one year contract

BOSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Boston Bruins’ General Manager Don Sweeney announced that the team has signed Patrice Bergeron to a one year contract.

The contract, which goes through the 2022-23 season, is worth $2.5 million, plus an additional $2.5 million in performance-based incentives.

Bergeron, who is 37 years old, is entering his 19th NHL season, all with the Bruins.

In the 2021-22 season, the Bruins captain appeared in 73 games, tallying 25 goals and 40 assists for 65 points with a plus-16 rating.

Following the season, he was named the winner of the 2022 Frank J. Selke Trophy, given annually to the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game.

