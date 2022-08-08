Dennis Eckersley announces departure from NESN

By Tessa Kielbasa and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:37 PM EDT
BOSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Red Sox Color Commentator Dennis Eckersley has announced that this will be his final season with NESN.

After spending 24 seasons pitching for five different teams, including twice for the Red Sox, Eckersley joined NESN in 2003.

The six-time All Star pitcher said that after 50 years in the Major League, he is excited about the next chapter of his life, and he thanks his family and Red Sox Nation for the continued support as he prepares to enter retirement.

