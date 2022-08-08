Hot, humid and stormy Tuesday; A pattern change coming!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Heat Advisories are ongoing today with afternoon temperatures well into the 90s and heat indices topping 100 degrees in spots! Dangerous heat returns for a final day Tuesday, likely wrapping up a 6 day heat wave, however humidity will gradually lower throughout the week.

Partly cloudy skies into this evening with a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. If any thunderstorms can develop today, they may bring isolated strong to damaging wind gusts, especially west of I91. Heavy rain is likely in anything that develops too.

Showers and storms may linger past sunset this evening as a cold front lingers just to our north. Otherwise, expect another warm and very humid night with lows near 70.

A First Alert Weather Day Tuesday... A Heat Advisory is back for Tuesday with highs hitting around 90 or a few degrees warmer depending on the timing of showers and storms. A cold front will be slowly moving into southern New England, so heavy rain and storms are more likely for our area. There is a low risk for severe wind gusts to 60mph in storms as well as isolated flash flooding from heavy rain. This front will break the heat wave, but it stalls to our south, keeping it muggy and unsettled through Thursday.

A cold front will stall or nearly stall just south of western Mass through Thursday. This will keep quite a few clouds around Wednesday and Thursday along with a chance at occasional showers. Temperatures will cool into the 80s both days, finally giving us some relief from the heat! However, expect humidity to remain high Wednesday and moderate Thursday. Signs are there for a decent soaking Wednesday night and overnight.

Finally, a pattern change this week will bring a drier, seasonable air mass back to New England after a lengthy stretch of heat and humidity! A second cold front will move through Thursday evening, kicking the humidity out as well as any lingering showers. High pressure building from the northwest and an upper level trough, or dip in the jet stream will usher in dry, refreshing and seasonable air for Friday into the weekend!

