Jackknifed tractor trailer accident on I-91 North in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A tractor trailer jackknifed on I-91 Northbound in Chicopee Monday afternoon.

A Western Mass News crew spotted the accident just before 12:30 p.m.

At this time one lane of traffic is getting by and authorities are on scene.

According to State Police, no injuries have been reported. We’re also told the scene should be cleared up around 1:15 p.m.

No immediate word on the circumstances of this accident or what the truck was carrying at the time.

When more information comes into our newsroom, we’ll update this story.

