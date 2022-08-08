Kids on Track model railroading event takes place at Union Station

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Kids on the Track, a model railroading event was held at Union Station Sunday.

Children of all ages had a chance to join the fun and run their own trains.

Organizers of Sunday’s show said the nostalgia of model trains is something people of all ages can relate to.

“Every single one of us at some point remembers a train around the Christmas tree or that interest. We all had that interest that keeps us alive with that hobby today,” said John Sacerdote, event organizer.

Kids on Track is a national effort by the model railroad industry to encourage young modelers and link model railroading to STEM education.

