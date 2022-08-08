Local businesses preparing for this weekend’s sales tax holiday

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - This upcoming weekend, August 13th and 14th, is the much anticipated sales tax holiday in the Bay State. Western Mass News has the information you should know before heading out to shop.

“If you want to go shopping, now is the time with inflation, so it’s definitely going to be a good weekend,” said Leslie Headlee of Chicopee.

This weekend is a good time to purchase those big-ticket items or necessary needs. On Saturday and Sunday, the state’s 6.25% sales tax will be waived on items up to $2,500 dollars in Massachusetts. The sales tax holiday applies to all businesses in the state.

Western Mass News caught up with some shoppers who plan to take part.

“It’s a great weekend for it, especially going back to school,” Headlee said.

“I have my eye on a TV, so that might work,” Roma Wilk of Springfield said. “One of those smart TVs.”

However, there are a few exceptions. The following items are still taxable:

meals

motor vehicles

motorboats

telecommunications services

gas

electricity

tobacco products

marijuana or marijuana products

alcoholic beverages

any single item over $2,500

One local appliance store is offering customers a chance to preorder supplies so they can still shop tax free.

“It’s a big time every year,” said Sales Manager Joel Brissette of Manny’s Appliances in Wilbraham. “We are very aware of it. We do, obviously, a good amount of business with it.”

Brissette told us how they are working around supply chain issues.

“The only challenge we have right now is, we still have inventory issues, ya know, nationwide, so people are very understanding, though, with the fact that it is still a little slow to get the product, but this weekend is tax free weekend and we can get all the orders prewritten for the customers,” he explained.

His most popular items during tax free weekend?

“We do quite a bit of laundry,” he told us. “People look for grills, refrigeration, and a lot of people come in looking for kitchen packages.”

Brissette suggested planning ahead.

“We do have our online system open now and available so you can check pricing and things like that, so you can just contact any one of our stores if you are looking for more information,” he told us.

You can find more information on the sales tax holiday on the Massachusetts Commonwealth website.

