Local heroes honored in Westfield Purple Heart monument presentation

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Purple Heart recipients were honored at the Veteran’s monument in Westfield Sunday, a project four years in the works.

The Purple Heart medal monument shows respect for all veterans, with special emphasis on those who were killed or wounded in combat and subsequently awarded the purple heart medal.

“It’s an honor for the veterans who have been wounded and killed in action, I think its a value to the community this will be here for a long time, and I think its a value to the veterans who showed up today to get recognized and honored,” said Michael Roeder, Westfield Purple Heart spokesperson and veteran.

Many veterans were in attendance for Sunday’s presentation. The monument was made possible by over $30 thousand in donations by the community.

