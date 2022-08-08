“Sensitive Creatures” brand hosts pop-up shop in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -- A pop-up shop was held in Chicopee over the weekend by a talented brother-sister duo.

Springfield designer Darius Rosario brought his “Sensitive Creatures” streetwear brand to the event on Saturday to help celebrate the one-year anniversary of his sister’s beauty salon, Glam Studio by Malerie.

Rosario, who has sold his clothes in Los Angeles for the past four years, tells Western Mass News his goal was to bring positivity into the community and spread awareness on mental health.

