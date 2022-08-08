Springfield Gardens hires new management to improve tenants’ living conditions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After several tenants reached out to us concerned about living conditions at Springfield Gardens apartments, Western Mass News has learned that there have been some changes on the management level, and residents said that some progress has been made.

“I think these residents stated to me that they like where they live,” said State Representative Carlos González. “They just want to live in better conditions.”

Representative González updated us on what is going on with the Springfield Gardens apartments following growing complaints about living conditions. He told Western Mass News that he met with the management team on Friday and residents on Monday.

“From what the management told us, they’ve hired some new maintenance individuals that are in the buildings, trying to update some of the code violations each tenant has reported,” Representative González said.

Also, there is a change in who is managing the property.

“My understanding is that they hired new personnel, and what the residents are confirming to me now is that they’re in direct contact with the new personnel that’s overseeing the office of property management,” Representative González told us.

We wanted to know more from tenants about any improvements they’ve experienced.

“Since Tuesday, we’ve had very good communication,” resident Anna Smith said. “She’s called me. She wanted to see some of the pictures. She did get teams into my unit. The work is not nearly finished.”

Smith is one of the tenants who reached out to our newsroom about issues with her apartment. She told us that she is expecting to see improvements right away.

I’m looking for, every week, some sort of change in the right direction,” Smith told us. “I’ve lived there for two years like that, and that’s not fair.”

Despite the change in property management, Springfield code enforcement will be bringing the Springfield Gardens management team to court on August 22nd. That will be where the residents will be pleading their case.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.