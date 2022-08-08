Starfires clinch playoff spot for the first time in franchise history

By Matt Sottile and Olivia Hickey
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -For the first time in franchise history, the Westfield Starfires are Playoff Bound!

Bullens Magic was in full effect on the final day of the regular season. Needing a win to get in, they found themselves in a 6-3 hole heading into the bottom of the ninth inning.

Jackson Horning smacked a bases-clearing double to the right-center field, driving in three runs to tie it up.

Two batters later, Brendan Jones hits a ball to the second, and then throw to first base was offline. Jake Pisano came around to score and the Starfires won.

They’ll now face the Vermont Lake Monsters in a best-of-the-three playoff series beginning Monday night.

