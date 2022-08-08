Theft Alert: Checks are being stolen from mailboxes in Agawam.

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Agawam are warning local residents to bring their outgoing mail containing checks, straight to the Post Office following “numerous” reports of mail theft.

“Over the last month, Agawam Police have taken numerous reports regarding the larceny of checks and check fraud,” the Agawam Police Department said on Monday.

They say victims have reported placing their outgoing checks in their mailbox as well as dropping them off at a Post Office collection box outside.

“Thieves often use makeshift devices to “fish” out letters and find the ones that contain checks. After intercepting the checks, the suspects will alter them and they will then be deposited in various locations around the country,” Agawam police explain.

So, what should you do if you have a check to mail out?

“...The most effective way to protect yourself against this type of activity is to bring your outgoing mail containing checks to the deposit bin inside the Post Office or hand it to an employee,” police in Agawam advise.

If feel you may have been the victim of check fraud, please contact your local police department.

The Agawam Police Department reports their detectives continue to investigate these thefts. They say the U.S. Postal Inspection Service has been made aware of the situation.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.