Town by Town: Jimmy Fund, Feed the Kids, and Family Field Day

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Chicopee, West Springfield, and Springfield

It was a long day of golf at the Chicopee Country Club, as head pro Mike O’Neill played 108 holes to benefit the Jimmy Fund and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, which raises money to benefit cancer research for children and adults.

Our own Dave Madsen joined O’Neill for a little while on the golf course Monday and is the emcee of this evening’s wrap up party.

In West Springfield, the 5th Annual Feed the Kids Golf Tournament teed off Monday at the Springfield Country Club.

Proceeds from the event benefit organizations in the area that work to ensure children have food, such as “No Kid Hungry,” the Holyoke School Backpack Program, and Pioneer Valley Power-Packs.

Over the past four years, the tournament has raised more than $200,000 for their charities.

Town by town also took us to Central High School in Springfield where the Parks and Recreation Summer Enrichment Program held their Family Field Day Monday afternoon.

The event featured games, snacks, and special guests from the city’s fire and police departments, as well as Next Level Adventures and a wildlife refuge.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.