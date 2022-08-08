Town of Russell without power due to generator malfunction

By Jenna Reyes
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUSSELL, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The entire town of Russell is without power Monday morning due to a generator malfunction.

According to the Russell-Montgomery Police Department, the Russell Electric Light Department says Eversource is working on the issue.

Power is expected to be restored later Monday afternoon.

Residents who are shut in or have medical conditions should make appropriate arrangements until power can be restored.

