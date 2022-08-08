Tree down at intersection of Converse and Englewood in Longmeadow

Tree down at intersection of Converse and Englewood in Longmeadow
By Addie Patterson and Olivia Hickey
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 1:01 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A tree was knocked down Sunday in Longmeadow, at the intersection of Converse Street and Englewood Road.

Western Mass News crews arrived around 7:00 Sunday evening to see the tree down and police cars blocking the road.

Western Mass News reached out to the Longmeadow Police Department, who reported that the road is back open.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

