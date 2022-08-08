Zhukovskyy trial heads into third week

RANDOPLH, N.H. (WGGB/WSHM) - Monday marked day 10 in the trial of the West Springfield man accused of causing a crash that killed 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire back in 2019.

The defense team of 26-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy continued to lay out their case that it was the lead motorcycle driver who caused the crash and not Zhukovskyy.

A New Hampshire State Police detective was one of the three witnesses who took the stand Monday morning.

He admitted that he did not alert anyone after finding out one of the men traveling with the group of motorcyclists was intoxicated.

Attorney: “Did you ask him whether any of the other motorcycle riders had been drinking?”

Detective Kempes Corbally: “No.”

Attorney: “Did you ask him whether there was a keg on the premises that had been tapped?”

Detective Kempes Corbally: “No.”

Attorney: “Did you follow up with him at all on the statement that he’d been drunk?”

Detective Kempes Corbally: “No.”

Attorney: “Did you alert any other New Hampshire state police personnel to that information?”

Detective Kempes Corbally: “No.”

Among the other witnesses Monday, the defense called William Howerton, a consultant who was hired to conduct the accident reconstruction.

He testified what his detailed analysis showed at the point the first motorcycle, driving eastbound, collided with the truck driven by Zhukovskyy going westbound.

Attorney: “At the point of impact was the motorcycle fully within its own lane?”

William Howerton: “No.”

Attorney: “If Mr. Zhukovskyy’s truck was in the middle of the westbound lane, would an accident still have occurred?”

William Howerton: “Yes. The motorcycle was headed in that direction.”

Zhukovskyy is facing charges including negligent homicide, manslaughter and reckless conduct.

According to the court, closing arguments in the trial will likely take place Tuesday.

