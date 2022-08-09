Big E officials looking to fill hundreds of positions for 2022 fair

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The official start of The Big E is just 38 days away. The multistate fair kicks off on September 16, but preparations are already underway, which includes filling jobs.

On Tuesday, the Eastern States Exposition held its 2022 Big E job fair to staff the 17-day long event.

“We end up with somewhere between 80 to 100 people coming and that fills about half of our open positions, but we expect to fill somewhere between 200 to 300 positions this year,” said Big E Director of Education and Human Resources Jessica Fontaine.

Fontaine told Western Mass News that they receive a majority of their applicants online and she said they expect to fill all of the open positions in the weeks ahead.

“People can go to thebige.com/employment even if they can’t come today…Staffing is not a concern for us. We always have people who want to work at The Big E. It’s an exceptional opportunity that not everyone gets to be a part of, so we’re always excited to bring new people into The Big E,” Fontaine added.

One of those new job seekers includes Kossio from West Springfield, who decided he wants to experience The Big E from the employment side this year.

“Security and booth because I just don’t want to be bored this year and everything, looking for something to do this year,” Kossio explained.

As for some new things to expect for the 2022 season, Big E Director of Sales Tim Garstka said, “A new area that is behind me, in front of the Better Living Center, called the front porch, where we’re going to fix on some of our new and exciting foods, some of our international foods, some of our vegan offerings…We will have a large giant wheel it’s the largest traveling giant wheel in the world.”

Garstka added that The Big E is bouncing back after the COVID-19 pandemic and already has a full list of vendors.

“We’re full inside and out. We are jam-packed full. We have a waiting list. It’s the first time in a few years that we can say that and we’re really happy,” Garstka noted.

The Big E kicks off on S eptember 16 and runs through October 2.

