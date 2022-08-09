Chicopee Police respond to shots fired call in area of Grattan and Meadow Streets

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Chicopee Police responded to the area on Grattan and Meadow Streets Tuesday evening for reports of shots fired.

According to Chicopee Police, officers dispatched to the scene located evidence of a shooting, but have not located any victims at this time.

The road will be closed for an unspecified amount of time while officers conduct an investigation in the area.

Police said that they will continue to provide further information as it become available.

Stay tuned to Western Mass News on air and online as we continue to provide you the latest updates.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.