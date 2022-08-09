Crews respond to gas leak at Brookings School in Springfield

A house fire in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte left one person seriously injured.
A house fire in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte left one person seriously injured.(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police shut down streets in Springfield and several homes were evacuated due to a gas leak on Tuesday.

Police told us construction crews working on Walnut Street hit a gas line near the Brookings Elementary School just before 2:30 p.m.

Eversource crews responded to the scene to shut off the gas supply and fix the leak.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Volodymyr Zhukovsky
West Springfield man found not guilty in deaths of 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire
Springfield Police have arrested a man accused of carrying out a carjacking on Memorial Drive...
Springfield Police arrest carjacking suspect
Springfield Police made an arrest early Friday after responding to a report of an assault.
Man arrested, stolen gun recovered following reported assault in Springfield
A massive endeavor will take place overnight tonight as a historic house is physically picked...
Historic house to be moved from Amherst to Hadley