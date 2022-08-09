Crews respond to gas leak at Brookings School in Springfield
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police shut down streets in Springfield and several homes were evacuated due to a gas leak on Tuesday.
Police told us construction crews working on Walnut Street hit a gas line near the Brookings Elementary School just before 2:30 p.m.
Eversource crews responded to the scene to shut off the gas supply and fix the leak.
No injuries were reported.
