Crews respond to gas leak at Brookings School in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police shut down streets in Springfield and several homes were evacuated due to a gas leak on Tuesday.

Police told us construction crews working on Walnut Street hit a gas line near the Brookings Elementary School just before 2:30 p.m.

Eversource crews responded to the scene to shut off the gas supply and fix the leak.

No injuries were reported.

