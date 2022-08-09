Former Pres. Trump’s tax returns can be handed over to House committee, per court ruling

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - After a long-standing court battle, the Ways and Means Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives said it’s expecting to receive former President Donald Trump’s tax returns and audit files from the IRS.

The announcement follows a DC Court of Appeals ruling that the Ways and Committee said shows “the law is on our side in seeking Trump’s tax returns.”

The committee’s chairman, Rep. Richard E. Neal (D-MA) released a statement to the Washington News Bureau that said “with great patience, we followed the judicial process, and yet again, our position has been affirmed by the Courts. I’m pleased that this long-anticipated opinion makes clear the law is on our side. When we receive the returns, we will begin our oversight of the IRS’s mandatory presidential audit program.”

Court documents show Rep. Neal first requested the federal income tax returns of then President Trump on April 3, 2019, as well as “Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, DJT Holdings LLC, DJT Holdings Managing Member LLC, DTTM Operations LLC, DTTM Operations Managing Member Corp., LFB Acquisition Member Corp., LFB Acquisition LLC, and Lamington Farm Club, LLC doing business as Trump National Golf Club—Bedminster ( in the court documents known collectively as “Appellants” or “the Trump Parties”).”

Those court documents also state that in that request, Rep. Neal said the panel was “considering legislative proposals and conducting oversight related to our Federal tax laws, including, but not limited to, the extent to which the IRS audits and enforces the Federal tax laws against a President.”

However, on May 6, 2019, the Department of the Treasury responded that it did not intend to comply with the request because it said the request was not supported by a legitimate legislative purpose.

Neal once again refiled the request in June 2021. This time, he provided more detail of what the Committee was seeking including information “to consider and prioritize legislation on equitable tax administration, including legislation on the President’s tax compliance, and public accountability.”

This time, the Treasury determined the request was valid.

Upon hearing the Treasury’s 2021 decision, the ‘Trump parties’ filed their own claim against the Treasury and the IRS as it called the 2019 and 2021 requests unlawful.

They argued there was a lack of legislative purpose and that the request violated the separation of powers. The ‘Trump parties’ also argued Chairman Neal’s request exceeded Congress’ investigative powers.

Following the latest court decision, an appeal can still be filed.

