Historic house to be moved from Amherst to Hadley

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A massive endeavor will take place overnight tonight as a historic house is physically picked up and moved from Amherst to Hadley.

“Part of that conversation is what are you going to do with these houses? We know the right answer has to be, ‘Well, we will try to find to find a place to move them too,” said Barry Roberts.

Two historic houses built in the 1900s sit on Sunset Avenue in Amherst. In an effort to salvage them and make way for a new apartment complex, Roberts is moving them to new locations. One of them is going to Hadley in a careful process starting Tuesday night.

“We have coordination with the police department, especially here because we have three jurisdictions…We are going through Amherst on Sunset, Mass. Ave is UMass, and then once we reach North Maple Street, we are Hadley…and all of the utilities included Eversource and Comcast and all the utilities and we got the Five College network involved,” Roberts noted.

Moving a house takes careful planning, but Roberts has done it before - 10 or 12 times, he said.

“We work with the same building mover all the time…So we use Payne Building Movers for maybe the last six, seven moves, so we know each other well, so he comes and gets the building ready as you see and puts the wheels under it and be ready to pull it on to the street at 9:00 tonight,” Roberts added.

The move itself should take about eight hours.

“It’s a slow process for sure. It can be a little stressful since you have so many parts,” Roberts said.

Western Mass News spoke with Geoff Goss with Payne Construction about getting the house on the road.

“It’s a custom dolly system that is controlled by a remote-control hydraulic system, so the truck itself is pulling it and the steering of the house with those dollys underneath is the remote control,” Goss explained.

The moving process should cause some area homes to be out of power for approximately an hour.

