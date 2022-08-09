Local defense attorney breaks down Zhukovskyy verdict

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A jury in New Hampshire has found a West Springfield truck driver not guilty after he was accused in a deadly motorcycle that killed 7 members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club in 2019.

Throughout this trial, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy’s defense team suggested another motorcycle rider who died in that accident caused the crash.

One local defense attorney told us that the prosecution did not provide enough evidence to prove Zhukovskyy caused the tragic crash that day.

The New Hampshire jury delivered a verdict on Tuesday after deliberating for less than three hours. They found Zhukovskyy not guilty on all seven counts of vehicular homicide.

He was accused of crossing the yellow line on a New Hampshire road, crashing into a group of motorcycle riders and killing seven of them. He was also originally accused of being impaired, but the judge threw out those charges.

“The government failed to carry its burden,” said A.J. O’Donald, a criminal defense attorney in Holyoke. “It derails the government’s case because their theory all along has been that this operator of the truck was impaired and that caused the accident.”

O’Donald explained the defense’s case to Western Mass News. For one, they pointed fingers at Albert Mazza, the lead motorcyclist on the ride that day who died in the crash.

Attorneys focused on his blood alcohol content level being above the legal limit.

“It’s valid,” O’Donald said. “It’s a well-raised defense. It’s been well researched, and the defense team did a very good job of martialing what’s clearly exculpatory evidence to the client’s guilt.”

One local rider from Chicopee said that the defense’s argument did no prove that Zhukovskyy was not at fault since he still had a past OUI charge and his Massachusetts license was supposed to be suspended.

“I don’t support anyone drinking and being out on a motorcycle, especially if they are two times over the legal limit like they claim, but it doesn’t change the fact that this guy came across the yellow line and took everyone out,” said Chicopee Moose Rider Joe Martin.

However, the prosecution did not prove to the jury that Zhukovskyy was impaired or that he was reckless enough to cause that crash, a burden of proof that only lies on their shoulders.

“Their burden that they have to carry is that the defendant, the operator of the truck, was a substantial factor in this accident,” O’Donald said. “But now, you’re hearing during the course of testimony that there may have been another factor.”

Zhukovskyy has waited three years for this verdict since his trial was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

