Man arrested, stolen gun recovered following reported assault in Springfield

Springfield Police made an arrest early Friday after responding to a report of an assault.
Zachary Lyons, 32, allegedly kicked in an apartment door on Longhill Street, assaulted a victim, and threw an object at them.

Lyons was then placed under arrest.

Officers also received information that he had a gun, which was recovered from inside his car on East Columbus Avenue. Police said it was loaded and reported stolen out of Vermont.

Lyons is facing charges including possession of a firearm without a license, receiving stolen property less than $1,200, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, improper storage of a firearm, armed burglary, vandalize property, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

