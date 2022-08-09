Narragansett Boulevard in Chicopee closed due to structure fire

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Chicopee were called to Narragansett Boulevard Monday night for reports of a structure fire.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, Narragansett Boulevard is closed from Chicopee Street to Meadow Street while crews work.

Police said that the road will be closed for an undetermined amount of time and encourage drivers to seek alternative routes.

Western Mass News has reached out to the Chicopee Fire Department, however they were unable to provide any details regarding the fire at this time.

