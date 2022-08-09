Northampton officials warn against swimming at Greenway Park boat launch

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Northampton has issued a warning involving the Connecticut River Greenway Park and Boat Launch area.

It comes after an increase in visitors, especially during the recent high temperatures.

Officials said that due to an unforeseen natural deposit of soft sand at the location, a beach has formed next to the boat launch.

However, the area is currently posted as a “no swimming” site.

They said that the city has serious concerns about deep water and strong currents in this area, as well as the dangers to swimmers because of the high volume of boaters in the area.

Given the interest in the spot, the city said that it is working to evaluate the creation of a regulated swimming area in hopes of accomplishing that by next year.

