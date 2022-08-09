Our heat wave ending as more seasonable temps return Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Today is the final day of our stretch of extreme heat and humidity! Heat Advisories expire this evening and temperatures will fall back to the 80s through the next several days. Today we did get into the lower and middle 90s with an early afternoon heat index around 100 (this makes DAY 6 of our heat wave!). We missed out on most of the showers and storms unfortunately and should be done with wet weather for the day.

A cold front moves to the coast this evening and humidity does drop a bit behind it for tonight. Temperatures and dew points fall into the lower and middle 60s through sunrise Wednesday. Patchy clouds linger and some areas of fog are possible.

Wednesday will be a cooler with highs in the lower to middle 80s, but still a bit humid with dew points lingering in the lower to middle 60s. Most of the day looks rain-free, though a shower is possible by the evening. Expect a mix of clouds and sun and a very light breeze out of the north.

A front stalled along the south coast will keep moderate humidity ongoing through Thursday. Low pressure moving along this front will bring a chance for rain Wednesday night through Thursday morning, but much of that may miss us to the south. Still, some showers are expected, especially south of the Mass Pike. A second cold front passes through Thursday with a spot shower. Skies clear out behind the front and dew points drop a ton through Friday!

A welcomed break in the oppressive heat and humidity for many Friday through the weekend as New England sees a dip in the jet stream and building surface high pressure. Both of these features will allow for dry and refreshing air along with seasonable daytime temperatures and cooler overnight temps. We will get a lot of sun this weekend through Monday and really no chance for rain-which is bad news for the drought. Shower chances do increase by mid-week, but expect worsening drought conditions for our area.

