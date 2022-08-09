Police: McDonald’s employee shot with BB gun at drive-thru

Investigators are looking for the public's help in identifying two individuals in connection...
Investigators are looking for the public's help in identifying two individuals in connection with an incident at a McDonald's In Springfield.
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Investigators are looking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals in connection with an incident at a Springfield fast-food restaurant.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that shortly before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27, a blue Ford vehicle pulled up to the drive-thru window at McDonald’s on State Street.

“After receiving the order, the rear passenger took out a BB gun and shot an employee approximately 10 times,” Walsh explained.

Surveillance pictures from the incident have been released in hopes that someone may be able to help identify those seen in photos.

Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Police at (413) 787-6355 or ‘Text-A-Tip’ to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.

