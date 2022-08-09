Sox pitcher Chris Sale out for rest of season after bike accident

BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM/AP) - Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale will be out for the rest of the 2022 season.

The team announced Tuesday that Sale fractured his wrist in a bicycle accident on Saturday and underwent surgery on Monday at the Newton-Wellesley Outpatient Surgery Center in Wellesley.

The Sox noted that Sale “is expected to be ready for the start of Spring Training in 2023.”

The 33-year-old Boston ace appeared in just two games this season, throwing 5 2/3 innings. He suffered a broken left pinkie finger when he was hit by a line drive against the New York Yankees on July 17 and had surgery the next day.

The Red Sox came within two wins of the World Series in 2021 but are last in the AL East thanks in part to injuries that left them plugging as much as half of their lineup with minor leaguers. Boston entered Tuesday at 54-56, 4 1/2 games out of the final AL wild-card spot.

Sale has thrown only 48 1/3 innings since the end the end of the 2019 season. He missed the pandemic-shortened 2020 season because of Tommy John surgery and went 5-1 with a 3.16 ERA in nine starts last year.

He is in the third year of a five-year, $145 million deal.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.