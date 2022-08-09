Springfield man suspected in Bennington, Vermont murder turns himself in

BENNINGTON, Vermont (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man suspected in the murder of a Vermont man has turned himself in to Bennington Police Monday.

According to the Bennington Police Department, 28-year-old Raul Cardona of Springfield, Mass. turned himself in to Bennington Police Monday.

He was then arrested and charged with second-degree murder for the murder of 38-year-old Patrick Mullinnex of Springfield, Vermont on August 3rd.

Police said that Cardona was identified as a person of interest during the course of the investigation and authorities officially received his arrest warrant on August 5th.

He is being held without bail and will be arraigned in Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division on Tuesday, August 9th.

The Bennington Police Department and Bennington County State’s Attorney’s Office will continue working on this investigation.

Police are asking that anyone with additional information regarding this incident contact the Bennington Police Department.

