Springfield Police arrest carjacking suspect

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police have arrested a man accused of carrying out a carjacking on Memorial Drive Monday evening.

Police said 21-year-old Roshane Brown stood in the street in front of the victim’s car and prevented them from driving as they were leaving work. He then allegedly reached into the car and grabbed the steering wheel before going to the passenger side and breaking the door handle off the car.

Brown then implied he had a gun.

As officers arrived, he allegedly began resisting and grabbed at an officer’s taser.

He was taken into custody a short time later and has been charged with carjacking, attempt to disarm a police officer, malicious damage to a motor vehicle, assault and battery on a person over 60 years old, two counts of assault and battery on a police officer, and resisting arrest.

