Town by Town: Holyoke Mall butterflies, golf tournament, and Ninety Nine donations

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Holyoke and South Hadley.

Tykes Tuesday kids program was joined by Magic Wings Butterfly Conservatory Tuesday morning at the Holyoke Mall.

The hour-long program featured a special presentation and up-close look at butterflies and exotic creatures from the conservatory.

Families got to enjoy free face painting by Dazzle Day Face Painters and access to exclusive coupons and discounts throughout the center.

Over in South Hadley, the Westover Galaxy Community Council and Peoples Bank held their second annual golf tournament Tuesday at Ledges Golf Club.

Funds raised will contribute to the council’s mission to support the men, women, and Mission of Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee.

This year’s tournament was sold out with 120 golfers and a fantastic group of sponsors.

Ninety Nine Restaurants’ 17th Annual Dana-Farber Cancer Institute & Jimmy Fund Fundraiser began Monday across western Massachusetts and will run until Sunday, August 21st.

The event takes place at all Ninety Nine locations across New England and upstate New York.

Guests and Ninety Nine team members can donate in-person or online.

Guests who dine in will receive a $5 off $25 coupon for every $5 donation, with the coupon expiring September 4th.

Guests who order online at 99restaurants.com and make a $5 donation or more will immediately receive $5 off the online to go order through August 21st.

The Ninety Nine has raised more than $5.8 million to date for Dana-Farber and the Jimmy Fund.

