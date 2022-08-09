Traffic lines to be repainted on Route 202 in Holyoke following fatal accident

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Holyoke Public Safety Committee approved a city councilor’s request Monday night to repaint the traffic lines on Route 202 in Holyoke.

This comes after a fatal crash claimed a man’s life on that road last week.

The repainting of the lines is in a different area than where the fatal crash occurred, but the goal is to prevent crashes, slow down traffic, and make sure people see where the lines are.

“I was assured they will be out there to paint those lines as soon as possible,” Holyoke City Councilor Linda Vacon said.

She shared with Western Mass News what she was told at the Holyoke Public Safety Committee meeting Monday night when she made a case for emergency line repainting on Route 202.

“On that lane going up, where the traffic lines are competing with each other, when they get to the top, and from the driver’s perspective, the road just sort of suddenly ends at the intersection,” Councilor Vacon said. “That is just a recipe for disaster.”

Western Mass News is getting answers. We asked her directly if her request is tied to the crash last week when a car crossed into the lane of an oncoming tractor-trailer, leaving one person dead.

“I would say that maybe the timing was coincidental because I had filed the order before the accident happened,” Councilor Vacon said. “Unfortunately, when terrible things happen, it does tend to motivate for improvements to be made more quickly sometimes than other times.”

Another thing she has been pushing for is a traffic light at Route 202 and Apremont Highway. She said that is also in the works.

“The most recent update I have on that is that it will be happening mid-fall, and the first step is taking place under the road,” Councilor Vacon told us. “And I’m understanding that in a few weeks, the city will be putting up the platforms.”

She added that she has been working on the repainting of the lines and the traffic light for months now and is satisfied that it is actually happening.

